Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran hosted their second wedding reception in Chennai on Sunday, November 22, following another star-studded celebration the previous evening. The event brought together several prominent names from the worlds of cinema, cricket and business, including MS Dhoni, Akash Ambani, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Rashmika Mandanna. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also attended the reception party.

Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's reception looks

For the second evening, Kavya opted for a floor-length white gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, off-shoulder sleeves and intricate silver-and-white beadwork. The outfit also featured sequins and 3D floral appliques. She completed her look with a diamond choker and soft, centre-parted waves.

Anirudh complemented her in a tailored white blazer with satin lapels, paired with a deep-V black shirt, matching waistcoat and black trousers. The couple's monochrome looks were a departure from their red and maroon outfits on the first evening.

MS Dhoni, Akash Ambani, Rajinikanth and others attend

Former India captain MS Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth were also present. Pictures from the reception showed Dhoni interacting with the veteran actor. Rajinikanth was also seen sharing a warm hug with Ajith Kumar, who attended with his wife Shalini.

Businessman Akash Ambani arrived with his wife Shloka Mehta. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also attended together and posed with the newlyweds. Nayanthara arrived with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, while Ramya Krishnan, Pooja Hegde, Simran, Silambarasan TR and Pradeep Ranganathan were among the other actors present.

Filmmakers Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Shankar and Ashwath Marimuthu also attended the celebrations.

Cricket stars join the celebrations

Several cricket personalities were part of the guest list, including former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, women's cricket star Deepti Sharma, Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan and his wife Madhimalar. New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson, former South African pacer Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were also spotted at the reception.

More about Kavya and Anirudh

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11 before hosting the two-day celebrations in Chennai. For the unversed, Kavya Maran is a businesswoman and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is the co-owner and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise, and is also associated with the Sun Group's media and entertainment business.

On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander is an Indian music composer, playback singer and music producer who primarily works in Tamil cinema, while also composing for Telugu and Hindi films. He shot to fame with his debut song Why This Kolaveri Di from the 2012 film 3. He has won several prestigious honours, including two Filmfare Awards South, 10 SIIMA Awards, six Edison Awards and five Vijay Awards. He also won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Music Director for Jawan (2024).

Also Read:

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's first look from second wedding reception out; celebs from South to attend