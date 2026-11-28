Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, known for his family entertainers and comedy films, is preparing to explore a different genre. The director has announced an animated film based on the Ramayana, revealing the project during the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He described the film as a dream project and said it is currently under production.

Ravipudi's announcement marks a departure from the kind of films that have established him as one of Telugu cinema's commercially successful mainstream directors. He is particularly associated with comedy-driven family entertainers, many of which have arrived during the Sankranthi festive season. His decision to take up a mythological story in animation suggests a different creative direction, although he has made it clear that this does not mean he is moving away from his usual genre.

What did Anil Ravipudi say?

Speaking at IFFI, Ravipudi said, "I am doing an animated film based on the Ramayana. It's under production now. Hopefully, we are going to announce it very soon. It's my dream project."

The director also spoke about his interest in mythology and his desire to work across different genres. He said he had grown up with a deep respect for Indian mythology and wanted to explore that interest through the animated film. Ravipudi added that audiences would get to see a different side of him through the project.

"I want to see myself working across different genres and kinds of films," he said, adding that he hoped to give audiences a surprise with the upcoming film. He also expressed his love for mythology, reiterating that the Ramayana project had been a dream of his for a long time.

Anil Ravipudi says he won't give up his Sankranthi entertainers

While the animated Ramayana marks a shift in genre for Ravipudi, the filmmaker has no intention of stepping away from the family comedies that have become closely associated with his career. He addressed questions about repeatedly returning to comedy films, explaining that the audience's response is the reason he continues to make them.

Ravipudi said his films offer viewers a break from their everyday routines. He believes people come to theatres after a long working week looking for entertainment and some relief, and he wants his films to leave them with a smile. "People get stressed with their daily, routine lives. They're coming to the theatres after working the whole week. It gives them proper relief and leaves them with a smile on their face. That's enough for me," he said.

He was equally clear about continuing his association with Sankranthi releases. "So, I definitely won't leave the Sankranthi franchise. People are showing me so much love and respect. So, I definitely won't leave the game," he added.

Anil Ravipudi's upcoming collaboration with Jr NTR

The Ramayana announcement comes shortly after Ravipudi confirmed a collaboration with actor Jr NTR. The two recently announced that they would be working together on a film, with both sharing their excitement about the project on social media.

Jr NTR described their upcoming collaboration as a laugh riot, while Ravipudi called it a full-on entertainer and said the combination had been long overdue. The film will be produced by Jr NTR's brother, actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

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