Anik Dutta, Bengali filmmaker, dies after tragic fall from home terrace; suicide suspected

New Delhi:

Anik Dutta, renowned Bengali filmmaker and ad filmmaker, died on Wednesday, May 27, after reportedly suffering critical injuries following a fall from a terrace in Kolkata’s Gariahat area. He was initially rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria in a critical condition, but was later declared dead by doctors. A suicide note has been recovered from the site. It has been sent to a handwriting expert.

According to sources, the incident took place at his wife’s residence in Gariahat, where Dutta had reportedly fallen from the terrace of the house. Police have since cordoned off the area and started an investigation to determine whether the fall was accidental or if any foul play was involved.

Sources also claimed that Dutta’s daughter currently lives abroad, and his body will be sent for post-mortem examination after she arrives in Kolkata.

Anik Dutta was widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in Bengali cinema. He made his directorial debut on the big screen with Bhooter Bhabishyat, a satirical drama that went on to achieve cult status for its commentary on politics, society, and Kolkata’s changing urban culture.

Known for blending humour and satire with strong social observations, Dutta often explored themes related to politics, economics, and contemporary realities through his films. Over the years, he directed several acclaimed projects including Ashchorjyo Prodeep, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, Borunbabur Bondhu, and Aparajito.

His last theatrical release, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, hit cinemas during Durga Puja last year.

Anik Dutta was born on May 22 in Kolkata’s Debdoot Sheet Nagar and grew up with a deep love for cinema. Filmmaker Satyajit Ray had a huge influence on him, something that reflected strongly in his storytelling style over the years. From the way he built characters to the subtle social observations in his films, there were often quiet references and heartfelt nods to Ray’s work. Even while drawing inspiration from the legendary director, Dutta managed to create a voice of his own, especially through his sharp humour and satire-driven narratives.

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(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)