Anaganaga Oka Raju release date confirmed: Naveen Polishetty’s new movie details Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is set to release on January 14. Here’s what we know about the film, cast and delay.

New Delhi:

Naveen Polishetty’s upcoming movie Anaganaga Oka Raju has been scheduled to be released on 14 January next year. The movie also has Meenakshi Chaudhary of Lucky Baskhar fame as its co-star.

The news was shared by the team behind the film via X in a video. The movie is being jointly produced by renowned producer Naga Vamsi under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Music for Anaganaga Oka Raju is given by Mickey J Meyer.

Reason behind Anaganaga Oka Raju delay

Polishetty met with a bike accident last year where he suffered multiple fractures. The actor further informed his fans about his recovery and updated them about his film shoots on social media in July 2024.

'Unfortunately, I met with an accident and suffered severe multiple fractures in my right hand and injured my leg too. It has been really tough and painful times for me. Especially creatively, as I am not able to shoot films and connect with you through my craft. The road to recovery has been slow and very challenging, but I am cooperating all efforts with the medical professionals towards full recovery so that I can get back to performing at my energetic self for you all. While this may take a few more months, I shall be back stronger and healthier than ever before,' he shared on Instagram in 2024.

Naveen Polishetty movies and career so far

Polishetty’s last appearance as of now is the movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty from 2023, alongside Telugu beauty Anushka Shetty, while Chaudhary’s recent hits include HIT: The Second Case from 2022, alongside Adivi Sesh and The Greatest of All Time in 2024 starring Vijay.

The comedian is best known for the lead role in Telugu films like Jathi Ratnalu andAgent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan producer breaks silence on certification row, expresses faith in judicial process; thanks fans