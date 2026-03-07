Allu Sirish marries Nayanika Reddy: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, CM Revanth Reddy among star-studded guests

New Delhi:

Allu Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika Reddy, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was attended by family and friends from the film fraternity.

Celebrities including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, veteran actor Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy, and others were among the notable guests at the wedding.

Celebs at Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy's wedding

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also congratulated the couple by attending the wedding. On Friday night, he shared pictures with the couple on his X handle and wrote in Telugu, which loosely translates to English as: "Even in Kolluru, at this event space, I attended the wedding of prominent producer Shri Allu Aravind's son, Allu Sirish, and blessed the bride and groom #AlluSirish (sic)."

Sharing the picture from the wedding, Ram Charan wrote on X, "So happy to see @AlluSirish begin this wonderful new journey with #Nayanika Wishing the both of you endless happiness, love and a blessed married life Congratulations (sic)."

For the unversed, the couple hosted a pre-wedding celebration on March 2, 2026, at Allu Studios for people from Telugu film industry.

This is a developing story.

