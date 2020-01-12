Sunday, January 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Allu Arjun's fans react crazily in theatre while watching Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Watch video

Allu Arjun's fans react crazily in theatre while watching Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Watch video

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde and Tabu is doing exceptionally well and here's the proof!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2020 20:16 IST
Allu Arjun's fans reacts crazily in theatre while watching Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Watch video

Allu Arjun's fans react crazily in theatre while watching Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Watch video

The much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo saw a release at the theatres on January 12. The film which featured actress Pooja Hegde in leading role along with others like Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma opened up with a positive response from the audience who visited their nearby movie halls and watched the film. Ever since the trailer release of the film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, there was excitement amongst the fans for the actor, the cast as well as songs which included Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma.

The film has lived up to the expectations which is clearly evident from the social media reviews that Netizens have shared. A lot of people came out on Twitter to share their experience watching the film and called it 'Blockbuster Hit of the #Decade.' Not only this, a clip shows people reacting crazily at the actor's glance on the screen. Take a look:

Meanwhile, check out how people reacted on Twitter for the film:

Allu Arjun was asked if he has considered acting in remakes of his own films or do a Bollywood film someday to which he told IANS: "Yeah, a full-fledged Hindi film is something that I am interested in. I think any south Indian actor would be interested because it (Bollywood) is such a big industry and a new terrain to explore."

Watch the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

  

Related Video

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News