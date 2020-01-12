Allu Arjun's fans react crazily in theatre while watching Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Watch video

The much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo saw a release at the theatres on January 12. The film which featured actress Pooja Hegde in leading role along with others like Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma opened up with a positive response from the audience who visited their nearby movie halls and watched the film. Ever since the trailer release of the film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, there was excitement amongst the fans for the actor, the cast as well as songs which included Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma.

The film has lived up to the expectations which is clearly evident from the social media reviews that Netizens have shared. A lot of people came out on Twitter to share their experience watching the film and called it 'Blockbuster Hit of the #Decade.' Not only this, a clip shows people reacting crazily at the actor's glance on the screen. Take a look:

Crazy reaction of the audience for 'Stylish Star' #AlluArjun 's film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo released today on the auspicious festival of Sankranthi.The family entertainer delivers what it promises. pic.twitter.com/KPlhADAAje — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, check out how people reacted on Twitter for the film:

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo doesn’t bore you even for a second.... comedy, music and emotion flow seamlessly. Trivikram is back to his strengths, clean comedy and human emotions. Thaman rocked it to the core. It’s a beautiful film... go for it !! Allu Babu kummadu. — Sushanth Nallapareddy (@sushanthreddy) January 11, 2020

Vachadayyo saami, AA imitating MB dance 🤣 Board meeting scene🔥 #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — MS (@twopointoooh) January 12, 2020

Bunny sir Bunny anthe 👌👌👌

Kummi avathalapadesadu.....

Block Buster 1st half... @alluarjun #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — Minus1 (@KingHarin) January 12, 2020

Excellent second half. When Guruji focus on his assets (Emotions, Dialogues and humor) Blockbusters are this easy.. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AlaVaikunthapuramuloo #AlaVaikunthapurramloo pic.twitter.com/bS1YNtEWkD — PK3VK (@GnanaVarsha) January 12, 2020

Excellent first half, not a single boring scene

Thaman kummi dengutunadu

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — Hakuna Matata (@simhadrii) January 12, 2020

@MusicThaman Anna specially niku Shatha koti Vandhanalu 🙏🙏 tqq u for this FANtastic BGM...fight scenes lo 💥🔥

Tqq u #TrivikramSrinivas garu 😍❤️@alluarjun Anna💘

Chennai lo Racchha leputhandhi, even tamil vallu enjy chestnnru👏#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AlaVaikunthapurramloo — ᴮᵁᴺᴺᵞ_ᶠᴬᴺ (@Deepak_AA_) January 12, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is a pleasant family entertainer that’s packed with 100% emotion and ample entertainment. Trivikram’s family/comedy touch is evident throughout the film. Allu Arjun’s best performance and solid technical work & music. Sure shot blockbuster! 👍 pic.twitter.com/EUh5rBXTRE — Bunny Praveen 😎 (@ravuri_praveen) January 12, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo 1st half - Super-glam @hegdepooja floors not just hero #Buntu but also we the viewers 👌😎 #Trivikram delivers a naughty brand of comedy & romance in the hero - heroine scenes.



Murli Sharma's peculiar role drives the story right at the beginning — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 12, 2020

Allu Arjun was asked if he has considered acting in remakes of his own films or do a Bollywood film someday to which he told IANS: "Yeah, a full-fledged Hindi film is something that I am interested in. I think any south Indian actor would be interested because it (Bollywood) is such a big industry and a new terrain to explore."

