Allu Arjun summoned by Nampally Court in Sandhya Theatre stampede case, asked to appear on June 22

New Delhi:

South actor Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Nampally Court to appear in person on Monday, June 22, for a hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

As per news agency ANI, Chikkadpally Police have named the actor as Accused No. 11 (A11) in the case. The management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as Accused Nos. 1 to 10 (A1–A10).

Moreover, the court has issued summons to a total of 19 accused persons in connection with the incident. Police have already filed a charge sheet against 23 individuals in the case.

What did Allu Arjun's legal team say?

According to Allu Arjun's legal team, "Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter".

All about the Sandhya Theatre stampede case

For the unversed, the stampede took place on December 4, 2024, during a special screening of Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 at Sandhya Theatre. In order to catch a glimpse of "Stylish Star" Allu Arjun, a large crowd gathered, which triggered a stampede that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi. Whereas her minor son, Sri Teja, suffered oxygen deprivation, leading to severe complications.

Allu Arjun's work front

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2024 film Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. He will be next seen in Atlee's AA22xA6, now titled Raaka. The Telugu sci-fi thriller marks the first on-screen collaboration between Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The film is expected to be released in 2027.

Also Read: Raaka movie: From first look to cast, here's everything about Allu Arjun and Atlee's film