Allu Arjun shares photos from birthday celebration of son Ayaan along with a love-filled post

Telugu star Allu Arjun's adorable son Ayaan turned six on April 3rd amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. The actor took to social media and penned an emotional note on his birthday on Friday, with a cute picture of the little boy with his birthday cake.

Arjun took to Twitter to share the picture and his note. "I used to think 'what is Love ?' all my life. Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love. But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is. You are the LOVE. I Love you Ayaan. Happy Birthday My Baby," the actor wrote. Have a look:

I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EQoLeumivD — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 3, 2020

Arjun married Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad in March 2011. The couple has two children, son Ayaan and daughter Arha. He recently announced his donation amid the pandemic situation and shared a video along with a caption that read, "The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala.‬

‪I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon . ‬#stayhome."

On the work front, Arjun's latest release "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" opened in January and went on to become a huge hit. The film co-stars Tabu and Pooja Hegde. The actor will next be seen in "AA20" directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu.

-With IANS inputs

