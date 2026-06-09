Allu Arjun reviews Ram Charan's Peddi, sends 'love to leading lady Janhvi Kapoor' | Read post

New Delhi:

Peddi was released in theaters on June 4. It features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. While the movie is garnering impressive box office collections, Janhvi Kapoor's character was significantly trolled. So much so, that director Buchi Babu publicly apologised to fans and even edited Janhvi's scenes from the film while it is running in theatres.

Amidst this, Allu Arjun has shared his thoughts on the film.

What did Allu Arjun say about Peddi?

Allu Arjun posted about the film Peddi on his Instagram story and X this Tuesday. He praised the entire team, including Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu. While he heaped praise on Ram Charan and commended director Buchi Babu Sana, he did not write anything specific about Janhvi, offering only his best wishes.

His X post read, 'Watched Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear Ram Charan. A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause. Striking performance by Jagapathi Babu garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers.'

The actor further wrote, 'My warm regards to the captain of the ship, Buchi Babu Sana garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of Peddi!'

See the post here:

Peddi collection

Peddi has completed fives days in cinemas. On day 5, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi made a net collection of Rs 12.05 crore after being screened for 7,905 times as reported by the trade analyst website Sacnilk. With a total gross collection of Rs 201.92 crore in India, the total net collection of the movie has increased to Rs 169.70 crore.

Outside India, the movie has made a collection of Rs 1.00 crore on Day 5, making a total overseas gross collection of Rs 47.00 crore. In this way, the total worldwide gross collection of the movie has increased to Rs 248.92 crore. The Day 5 collection is 62.5 percent lower than the collection made yesterday which is Rs 32.15 crore.

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