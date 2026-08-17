Allu Arjun reviews AA23 director Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC, lauds Wamiqa Gabbi's performance

New Delhi:

Allu Arjun's latest social media post is the talk of the town. The Telugu superstar, known for films such as Pushpa and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has reviewed AA23 director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who turned actor for DC. He also praised the film's actress Wamiqa Gabbi and music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Allu Arjun reviews DC

Allu Arjun took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise DC, which has been receiving a strong response since its release on August 7. Calling the film a "Tamil classic", the actor congratulated the entire team and praised its director, cast and technical crew.

Allu Arjun wrote, “Watched #DC ! It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant. All the artists are fabbb, especially #WamiqaGabbi garu, and of course the hero! And my director @Dir_Lokesh garu, the biggest pillar of support. @sunpictures @isanjkayy @mukesh_DOP @editor_prasanna @skannanartdir @PC_stunts @asiansureshent”

Interestingly, Allu Arjun also gave a shoutout to two important names associated with his upcoming projects. He praised director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is directing his next film, AA23. He also appreciated DC producer Kalanithi Maran, who is backing Allu Arjun's upcoming film Raaka under the Sun Pictures banner.

In his response, Lokesh wrote, "Thank you so much, sir, for watching #DC and for the wishes Truly grateful for the love sir! It means a lot to me and the entire team Let’s rock #AA23." Wamiqa replied, "@alluarjunonline garu, your dedication to your craft is an inspiration to so many of us. My heart is so full reading how you’ve written about our film. Thank you." Anirudh wrote, "Thank you so much my dear brother I say #23", dropping a big hint suggesting that he is composing music for Arjun and Kanagaraj's film.

What's next on the work front for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun's Raaka, directed by Atlee, has already generated huge buzz. The poster introduced fans to his new look and quickly became a talking point across the country. The actor now has several highly anticipated projects lined up. AA23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj is among the most awaited. He is also set to return as Pushpa in Pushpa 3: The Rampage, apart from other projects in the pipeline.

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