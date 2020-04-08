Allu Arjun reveals first look for Sukumar's action film Pushpa on birthday (In Pics)

Image Source : INSTA/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun reveals first look for Sukumar's action film Pushpa on birthday

On the occasion of his birthday, Alu Arjun shared an update about his 20th film with the title and the first look poster. Yes, his upcoming film is titled Pushpa and the first look is fierce as ever. In the photo, Allu is seen sporting a rugged look with intense eyes and donning a checkered shirt. We can also see a few men on the background, which gives more hint about the film.

Taking to Instagram, the Telugu star shared his look from the film and said, "First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @thisisdsp . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it".

In another post, Allu Arjun shared some more pictures and wrote, "Welcome to the World of Pushpa Raj".

A few days ago, Allu Arjun completed 17 years in the industry. He made his screen debut as an adult with romantic drama Gangotri (2003) at the beginning of his 20s. After that, he never looked back. Arjun is a natural entertainer with a complete package.

Pushpa helmed by Sukumar will mark the third time association between the actor and director. Touted to be a rustic action entertainer, the film went on floors in November 2019, and the actor will be joining the sets by the end of April 2020. Sarileru Neekevvaru famed actress Rashmika Mandanna has been paired opposite Allu Arjun.

The pan-Indian film will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthamanm, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Anish Kuruvilla. Devi Sri Prasad gives music to the film produced by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.