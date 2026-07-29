Allu Arjun removes shoes before accepting Shri Jagannath idol; wins hearts | Watch

New Delhi:

Allu Arjun is once again making headlines, this time for a heartfelt gesture that has won the internet's admiration. The Pushpa star recently hosted the AAFA Annual Summit 2026, where he announced an insurance scheme for members of his fan association. However, it was a simple act of respect during the event that became the biggest talking point online.

Allu Arjun removes shoes before accepting Shri Jagannath idol

During the event, one of the fans presented Allu Arjun with an idol of Shri Jagannath. Before receiving it, the actor removed his shoes as a mark of respect. A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media, with many fans praising the actor for honouring the religious sentiment associated with the idol.

Apart from the touching moment, Allu Arjun also announced an insurance welfare initiative for members of his fan club. He reportedly spent nearly four to five hours interacting with fans, ensuring that every attendee got an individual photograph with him.

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Raaka

On the work front, anticipation continues to build around Allu Arjun's upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Deepika Padukone opposite Allu Arjun. Its first poster, unveiled on the actor's 44th birthday, generated significant buzz across social media.

Allu Arjun and the success of the Pushpa franchise

Allu Arjun cemented his position as a pan-India star with the Pushpa franchise. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021 and was followed by Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024. Both films also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

According to the makers, Pushpa: The Rise earned Rs 350.10 crore worldwide, including Rs 313.80 crore from India and Rs 36.30 crore overseas. The film recorded Rs 267.55 crore in India net collections.

Its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, went on to become an even bigger blockbuster, collecting Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,471.10 crore from India and Rs 271 crore overseas. The film registered Rs 1,234.10 crore in India net collections, further strengthening Allu Arjun's position as one of Indian cinema's biggest stars.

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