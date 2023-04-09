Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARYASUKKU Allu Arjun exhibits his Pushpa look in BTS pic from sets see here

Allu Arjun, the actor in Pushpa, turned 41 on Saturday, April 8. On his day, fans and industry colleagues wished the actor well on social media. Joining the fun, Pushpa director Sukumar turned to Instagram and posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Arjun in his Pushpa persona. In the photo, the two can be seen discussing (most likely a situation).

Along with the photo, Sukumar sent a heartfelt statement for the actor, saying that while he may be Pushpa to the rest of the world, he will always remain his sweetest dear Arya' to him. "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Bunny... I'm so thrilled we've come so far together...Today, you are the world's strong Pushpa Raj, but you will always be my sweetest dear Arya. The caption stated, "Love you @alluarjunonline." For the uninitiated, Arya is a blockbuster film directed by Sukumar that stars Allu Arjun.

See post,

Pushpa: The Rise, written and directed by Sukumar, was released in 2021. Everyone enjoyed the film, and critics and audiences gave it high marks. Red sandalwood smuggling was the subject of the action play. In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna played the lead in the film.

Recently, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, shared a video clip increasing the excitement of Allu Arjun’s fans. The prequel to the film, 'Pushpa - The Rise' was the first blockbuster that brought audiences back to theatres in 2021.

The video gives a glimpse into the world of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun). The opening scene shows Pushpa running away from a jail in Tirupathi in 2004. He is now at large, and everyone wants to know, “Where is Pushpa?” The video ends with the words, “Hunt before rule’.

