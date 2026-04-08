Allu Arjun Birthday: Tracing the Raaka actor's deep-rooted family tree, from Allu Aravind to Ram Charan

New Delhi:

Allu Arjun comes from one of the most well-known families in the Telugu film industry, a family where cinema isn’t just a profession, it’s almost a tradition passed down generations. From actors and producers to major industry names, his roots run deep. On Allu Arjun's birthday today, April 8, let's take a look at his deep-rooted legacy.

Allu Arjun's family tree

It goes back to his grandfather, Allu Rama Lingaiah, a legendary actor and comedian who appeared in over 1000 Tollywood films. He was married to Allu Kanakaratnam, and together they had four children: Allu Aravind, Surekha Konidala, Nava Bharathi, and Vasantha Lakshmi.

Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, is a prominent producer and distributor in Tollywood. He runs Geetha Arts. His mother, Nirmala Allu, has largely stayed away from the film world despite being part of such a big film family.The couple has three sons: Allu Venkatesh (also called Bobby), Allu Arjun, and Allu Sirish.

His elder brother, Allu Venkatesh, also known as Bobby, is a businessman. Venkatesh has been married twice, first to Neelima Bandi (2005–2016) and later to Neela Shah in 2019. His younger brother, Allu Sirish, is an actor as well. He married Nayanika Reddy in March 2026. He began his journey as a child artist in the 1990 Bollywood film Pratibandh, which featured Juhi Chawla and Rami Reddy. He later made his lead debut with Gouravam in 2013, starring alongside Yami Gautam and Prakash Raj.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UPASANA KONIDELA)Allu Arjun's family tree

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in 2011

Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in March 2011. She is an editor, businesswoman, and educationist. The couple has a son, Allu Ayaan, who was born on April 4, 2014. Their daughter Allu Arha was born on November 21, 2016.

How are Allu Arjun and Ram Charan related?

Beyond his immediate family, Allu Arjun is closely connected to some of the biggest names in Tollywood. Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu, and Pawan Kalyan are his uncles. Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun's father and Chiranjeevi have a decades-long professional and personal relationship. Aravind is the brother of Surekha Konidela, Chiranjeevi's wife, making him the Telugu superstar's brother-in-law. Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, is also a leading actor, and the two have shared screen space in films like Yevadu. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are first cousins.

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