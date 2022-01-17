Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi dub to hit theaters; will it recreate Pushpa's box office magic?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALLUARJUNDUNIYA Allu Arjun

Highlights Released in 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became a massive hit down south

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles

Hindi dub of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' had successful run at the box office, will history repeat itself?

Allu Arjun is all set to entertain the audience with the theatrical release of his hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Hindi dub will be released in cinema halls on Jan 26. Sharing the news, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "The *dubbed #Hindi version* of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will release across #Indian cinemas on [Wednesday] 26 Jan 2022... Directed by #Trivikram. #Goldmines #AAFilms (sic)."

In a follow-up tweet, he shared a new poster of the film featuring the lead actor and wrote, "ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas* (sic)."

Allu Arjun and his films have been on a winning streak lately. His most recent film Pushpa: The Rise became a box-office hit. While the Telugu film earned multi-hundred crores, the Hindi dub too had a successful run at the box office, earning over Rs 85 crore, reports Box Office India.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also became a massive hit down south. Released in 2020 on the festive occasion of Sankranti the Telugu film had earned Rs 119 crore (net) at the box office within one week and become the second-highest grosser in the Nizam/Andhra area after "Baahubali - The Conclusion", claimed reports.

Not only at the box office, but Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's music was also a hit with songs such as "Butta bomma" and "Samajavaragamana" becoming chartbusters. Film's music album had reached one billion music streams on their YouTube channel, months after the release of the film.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan besides Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

So, can Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi dub recreate Pushpa's box office magic? Given the actor's popularity and positive reviews of the film, there is a possibility but only if Covid doesn't play a spoilsport.