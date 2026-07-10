Alleged drunk driver rams car into Telugu actor Dharma Mahesh's house; shocking video surfaces

Hyderabad:

A shocking incident unfolded in Hyderabad after a car allegedly driven by an intoxicated man rammed into Telugu actor Dharma Mahesh's residence in Filmnagar late on Thursday night, July 9, 2026. The crash damaged the entrance of the actor's home, prompting police to launch an investigation and detain the accused driver.

Dharma Mahesh's house damaged after alleged drunk driver rams car into it

According to the police, the vehicle rammed into the railing at the entrance gate of the actor's home, resulting in damage to the property. Videos circulating on social media show the car badly damaged following the collision.

Following the incident, Dharma lodged a complaint with the Filmnagar Police. Officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and took the driver into custody. Police said the man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Dharma Mahesh's work front

On the work front, Dharma Mahesh has appeared in a handful of Telugu films. His recent projects include a film directed and written by Kiran Tirumalasetti, which also stars Badram and Ritu Chowdary in pivotal roles. The film is currently available to stream on ZEE5.

He also featured in the 2023 Telugu action thriller Sindhooram, directed by Shyam Tummalapalli and co-starring Asha and Siva Balaji. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

This is a developing story.

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