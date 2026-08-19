Akshaye Khanna turns into Shukracharya for Mahakali; Prasanth Varma drops new still from sets

New Delhi:

After the success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna will be seen in Mahakali on the big screen. Ikka, too, was released, but it was for OTT. The makers have teased Akshaye's look from the film as Shukracharya, adding that bigger updates from the film will be revealed next week.

Akshaye Khanna's new still from Mahakali

"The End Begins", wrote Prasanth Varma while sharing Akshaye Khanna's new look from Mahakali. It featured the actress in sage Shukracharya's avatar, looking fiercely into the camera. His full look, along with the other cast members, will be unveiled on Monday, August 24, 2026. Take a look:

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Oh my God my heart", "Woke up in morning and saw this my heart is acreaminggggg", "Akshaye we are missing you", "Akshooooo oh my god I am Screaminggggggg", "Can’t wait to see Akshaye this increased my excitement", "I hope he shines brighter than ever in this particular character, his talent speaks louder than words could ever", "This is absoluteeeee BOMBBBBBB", and others.

How Prasanth Varma wishes Akshaye Khanna on his birthday

On Akshaye Khanna's 51st birthday on March 28, Prasanth Varma shared a new picture from the sets of the film. Sharing the picture on X, the filmmaker praised Akshaye's acting and screen presence. He also expressed his excitement about the film.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. Its an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created together! Updates coming soon! #Mahakali #Adhira #JaiHanuman."

What was Akshaye Khanna's first look as Shukracharya?

Akshaye's first look as Shukracharya was unveiled in September 2025. The actor appeared almost unrecognisable in the poster. He sported long white hair and a heavy beard, along with a topknot inspired by the appearance of ancient sages. One of his eyes was shown completely white. The dark and intense look hinted at the menacing nature of his character.

All you need to know about Mahakali

Mahakali is a Telugu mythological superhero film set within Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe. The film is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and stars Bhoomi Shetty in the lead role, with Akshaye Khanna playing Shukracharya. The film is backed by RKD Studios.

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