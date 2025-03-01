Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Vishnu Manchu unite for epic 'Kannappa', teaser promises spectacle | Watch Kannappa's teaser unveils a star-studded mythological epic featuring Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Vishnu Manchu, promising a visual spectacle ahead of its April 2025 release.

The long-awaited teaser of Kannappa is finally here, and it promises an awe-inspiring cinematic experience packed with action, devotion, and mythological grandeur. Starring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Prabhas as Rudra, Mohanlal as Kirata, and Vishnu Manchu in the lead role of Thinnadu, the film brings together a powerhouse of talent. With stunning visuals and a gripping narrative, Kannappa is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

A star-studded mythological epic

The teaser, which was first showcased exclusively to the media in Mumbai, offers a glimpse into the powerful world of Kannappa—a retelling of the legendary devotee’s journey. Right from the opening frame, the teaser sets the tone for an intense mix of devotion, mythology, and high-octane action.

Akshay Kumar, stepping into the role of Lord Shiva, brings divine energy to the narrative, while Prabhas and Mohanlal add depth and grandeur to their respective roles. The film also features Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Preity Mukhundhan in pivotal roles, adding to the star power.

A visual masterpiece

With breathtaking cinematography, a thunderous background score, and seamless action sequences, Kannappa looks like a mythological epic unlike any other. The teaser highlights intense battle scenes, emotionally charged moments, and larger-than-life visuals, setting high expectations for the film’s release.

Vishnu Manchu’s passion project

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu, who has dedicated over a decade to bringing Kannappa to the big screen, expressed his deep connection to the project.

"This film is incredibly close to my heart. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place—from the breathtaking locations to the phenomenal star cast. The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning. I can’t wait for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen," he shared.

Director’s vision

Filmmaker Mukesh Kumar Singh described Kannappa as a tribute to faith, devotion, and transformation. He emphasized that the film stays true to its mythological roots while being crafted to resonate with modern audiences.

Grand release in April 2025

Produced by M Mohan Babu, Kannappa aims to redefine mythological storytelling with cutting-edge technology and spectacular visuals. Slated for a worldwide release on April 25, 2025, this epic promises to be a landmark film in Indian cinema.

With Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Vishnu Manchu leading the charge, Kannappa is shaping up to be a must-watch cinematic extravaganza.