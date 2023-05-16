Akhil Akkineni vows to bounce back stronger after Agent's box office setback: ‘We could not deliver…’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKHILAKKINENI Akhil Akkineni shares note after Agent's setback

Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni, had been eagerly awaited by fans as one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, despite generating significant anticipation and enduring multiple delays before its release on April 28, 2023, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Despite the initial interest sparked by its trailer, Agent failed to impress the audience and turned out to be a flop.

After the film's failure, the actor has now shared an open letter for fans and promised to come back stronger. On Monday, he took to the micro-blogging site and shared a long note, which read, "To my dearest fans and all my well wishers. I want to sincerely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life. While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn't translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you."

Akhil further wrote, "A special thanks to my producer Anil garu who was my biggest support system. Thank you to all the distributors who believed in our film and also the media who supported us immensely. The love and energy you all give me is the reason I work and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that. I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me. Yours faithfully Akhil Akkineni."

Earlier, producer Anil Sunkara publicly apologised for Agent's debacle. His tweet read, "We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don't want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turnaround to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning & hardwork in our future projects."

Meanwhile, the Telugu-language spy action thriller film was helmed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. It features Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan rides with fan on bike; Mumbai Police to take action for not wearing helmet

Also read: Ram Pothineni's untitled action film teaser released. Watch the video

Latest Entertainment News