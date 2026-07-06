Akhil Akkineni's Lenin gets a boost as Jr NTR comes on board for voiceover; makers unveil exciting update

New Delhi:

Jr NTR has joined the team of Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni, by lending his voice to the upcoming action drama. The makers announced the collaboration on Monday, July 6, 2026, describing it as "a world born out of conviction". The announcement has sparked excitement among fans ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 10, 2026.

Sharing glimpses from Jr NTR and Akhil Akkineni's meeting on X, the production house revealed that Jr NTR has lent his voice to introduce Sriramapuram and Bharatham Mitta at the beginning of Lenin.

Makers announce Jr NTR's narration in Lenin

Announcing the news on social media, the makers wrote, "A world born out of conviction. Introduced by a voice that needs no introduction Man of Masses @tarak9999 lends his voice to introduce Sriramapuram & Bharatham Mitta at the beginning of #LENIN (sic)." Take a look below:

Akhil Akkineni thanks Jr NTR

Akhil Akkineni also shared a heartfelt note for Jr NTR following the announcement. He wrote, "Thank you Tiger. Thanks for roaring for #Lenin. Eppatiki marichipolenantha Prema ichhavu. Love you brother @tarak9999."

Makers unveil Akhil Akkineni's glimpse from Lenin on his 31st birthday

The makers revealed the first glimpse of Akhil Akkineni from the film Lenin on his 31st birthday last year. For the caption, Akhil wrote, "All of it for you :) #LENIN Thank you for the lovely wishes." Take a look below:

When is Akhil Akkineni's Lenin releasing?

The Telugu drama Lenin is scheduled to be released on July 10, 2026. It is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises LLP, Sithara Entertainments. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, while the music has been composed by S Thaman. It is presented by Annapurna Studios.

Notably, the film also marks Akhil Akkineni's comeback to the silver screen after three years. He was last seen in the 2023 Telugu film Agent, directed by Surender Reddy. The film also featured Mammootty, Sakshi Vaidya, and Dino Morea in key roles.

Also Read: Akhil Akkineni's Lenin postponed, averts box-office clash with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi