Akhil Akkineni lauds Ram Charan's performance in Peddi, calls it 'unbelievable' | Read post

New Delhi:

Ram Charan’s Telugu sports drama Peddi has been attracting audiences to theatres ever since it was released. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. After its release, the film faced massive trolling online over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character.

The backlash became so intense that director Buchi Babu publicly apologised to fans and even assured them that certain portions would be edited while the film is still running in theatres. Amid this, Akhil Akkineni shared his review after watching the film and lauded Ram Charan's performance. Read on to know what he said.

Akhil Akkineni reviews Ram Charan's Peddi

Taking to Instagram, Akhil Akkineni shared his review of the Telugu film Peddi. He wrote, "My dear brother RC. Your hard work and dedication has carried the film through out. What an unbelievable performance with so many layers and transformations. I salute you for your dedication to your craft and effortless approach to it. Congrats to the entire team of Peddi on a blockbuster weekend. Hats off to all the actors and technicians who worked so hard evidently. May your run continue and beyond and thank you for your efforts to delivering content based cinema in the theatres. Akhil Akkineni (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AKHIL AKKINENI)Screengrab taken from Akhil Akkineni's Instagram Story.

Peddi Box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi, which has been receiving strong collections in its first four days, saw a massive dip on its first Monday, earning Rs 12.05 crore across 7,905 shows in India. However, on Day 6, the film collected Rs 9.65 crore across 7,554 shows.

With this, the total net collection of Peddi in India stands at Rs 179.35 crore, while its worldwide gross is Rs 261.23 crore.

Also Read: Allu Arjun reviews Ram Charan's Peddi, sends 'love to leading lady Janhvi Kapoor' | Read post