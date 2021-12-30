Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
Ajith's 'Valimai' trailer sets Internet afire, garners over a lakh views in less than 15 mins

The neatly cut, high-energy sharp trailer of the much-awaited film, directed by Vinoth, gives away the fact that Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the film and that he goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the righ

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2021 21:55 IST
Ajith's still from Valimai trailer
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ajith's still from Valimai trailer

The official trailer of actor Ajith's upcoming film 'Valimai', which was released on Thursday evening, set the Internet on fire with the video garnering a whopping 1.1 lakh views in less than 15 minutes of being released on YouTube. Scores of fans of the actor bought tickets just to watch the trailer of the film on the big screen.

The neatly cut, high-energy sharp trailer of the much-awaited film, directed by Vinoth, gives away the fact that Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the film and that he goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the right to take what they want.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the adrenaline pumping race sequences that the film has in store for audiences and shows Ajith explaining that strength is only meant to protect others and not for oneself.

The film, which is set to hit screens for Pongal next year, promises to be an action feast and a visual treat for audiences.

