Ajith Kumar gets mobbed by fans at Chennai airport, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar was mobbed by fans as he returned to Chennai after wrapping up his Ride For Mutual Respect world bike tour in Australia. The Tamil superstar got mobbed as fans and paparazzi surrounded him for selfies and photographs. A video of Ajith managing to get in the car has gone viral on social media.

In the now-viral videos, Ajith is seen rushing toward his car while his fans circle around him, clicking selfies without permission from the actor. However, Ajith kept his cool and departed from the airport without much ado.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s next project titled Vidaa Muyarchi will be helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. Magizh Thirumeni, who is known for films including Thadam and Meghamaan, has teamed up with the actor much to the surprise of everyone as the director’s last film, Kalaga Thalaivan made decent numbers at the box office.

Ajith was initially supposed to team up with director Vignesh Shivan for a rom com, but the film has been put on hold. According to Vignesh Shivan, the producers were not on board with the film’s second half.

Latest Entertainment News