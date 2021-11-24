Ahead of release of Drushyam 2, Jeetu Joseph opens up on reluctance to remake his own film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VENKYMAMA Drushyam 2 poster

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu crime-thriller Drushyam 2 starring Venkatesh Daggubati was released recently. In the film, he will be seen reprising his role from the Telugu hit Drushyam. Ahead of the release of the film, director Jeethu Joseph opened up about his journey with thrillers and what made him tag as a thriller director. He has films, where he has struck a balance in creating nail-biting suspense thrillers and out-and-out comedy.

On being quizzed about his reluctance to remake his own film, Jeethu reveals, "My inspiration was Kamal sir was there. When it comes to Telugu, my excitement is Bingde sir, Naresh sir, Barnee sir and I'm meeting different artists who are all very experienced, being in the industry for the last 20-25 years. So I love sitting with them and talking to them, which made me love making this film."

When asked about his relationship with thrillers, Jeetu shares, "I have done comedy films, I have done family dramas, but people tag me as a thriller director. Personally speaking, I like to watch mystery movies. Since my childhood, I have watched Amanda Christie novels, Sherlock Holmes, so of course, I have an inclination towards the genre. But as a filmmaker, I want to do all kinds of films."

He further adds, "My first film was an investigation movie, my second film was Mummy and Me which was a family film. I have also done a comedy film with Nidhi, but my 4th and 5th were thrillers - memories and Drishyam. So 2 thrillers back-to-back, immediately people started expecting thrillers from me, along with the producers asking me on thriller subjects. So I like thrillers, and mystery..everything for that matter."

On speaking about his future plans, Jeetu shares, "Actually I'm planning for a family comedy, a love story, because doing back-to-back thrillers is also boring, as in the making the shots are almost same. But I like thrillers."

Jeethu Joseph's directorial, Drushyam 2, starring Venkatesh, Meena, Tanikella Bharani, Nadhiya, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Kruthika, Jayakumar and Esther Anil, is set to premiere on November 25 on Amazon Prime Video.