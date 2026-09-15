Actor Ahaana Krishna marries longtime boyfriend Nimish Ravi; Manju Warrier, Malavika congratulate

Popular YouTuber and Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna, 30, and cinematographer Nimish Ravi, 31, have taken their relationship to the next chapter. The couple got married in an intimate traditional ceremony on September 13, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their wedding.

Ahaana Krishna shares wedding photos with Nimish Ravi

Ahaana shared the first glimpse of the ceremony on social media. The pictures feature the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire as they begin their married life together. The YouTuber-actor also opened up about their decade-long journey in her post. She wrote: "Met you at 20, Married you at 30! @nimishravi My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right. To growing old together and building a world we can call our own... here’s to being same team for life and beyond! An incredible army of people worked with me in the past few months to make my dream turn out just the way I had dreamt for it to be!" Take a look at her surreal wedding photos here:

Nimish also shared the wedding date, confirming that the two exchanged vows on September 13. He posted a different set of photos from the wedding. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "My best friend, now my wife. 13 September 2026."

Manju Warrier, fans react

Actress Manju extended her congratulations on Ahaana and Nimish's wedding photos. He wrote, "Congratulations you two". Malavika Mohanan wrote, "Congratulations Ahaana!"

Others wrote "Happppyyyyy married life you both", "Congratulations My darlings. Sorry for not being there today. Have a beautiful married life. @nimishravi from the moment you told us about Ammu many years back till today, I can feel the love and excitement in your eyes for her. @ahaana_krishna. Love you both to the moon and back. Your Chennai home is waiting for you," and others.

Ahaana and Nimish kept their wedding hush-hush

Ahaana and Nimish's wedding was relatively private, much like their relationship over the past few years. The couple have known each other for nearly a decade, but they rarely gave fans a glimpse into their equation.

That was quite different from Ahaana's younger sister Diya Krishna, who has documented several milestones of her relationship and wedding journey on social media.

Ahaana and Nimish, meanwhile, chose to keep things low-key. They have now surprised fans by making their marriage official and sharing moments from their special day.

On the work front, Ahaana Krishna is known for films like Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Nancy Rani, Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum, Adi, Me Myself and I, Pidikittapulli, Dots, Luca, Gangs of 18, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, Kari, Njan Steve Lopez.

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