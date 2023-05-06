Agent Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni's film closes first week on 'disastrous note'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FUKKARD Akhil Akkineni's Agent Box Office

Agent Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni's pan-India project has been one of the much-awaited films in Tollywood. The film which ended its first week of theatrical run, received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film shows superstar Akhil in an action-packed avatar. After a week in theatres, Agent ended its first week on a 'disastrous note' as it just managed to earn Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. According to trade reports, if the movie continues at this rate, it is on the verge of failure.

Agent Box Office Report

According to trade reports, the registered a decent opening with Rs 4 crore on its first day in both Telugu states, Rs 67 lakh on its second day, Rs 43 lakh on its third day, Rs 17 lakh on its fourth day and Rs 5 lakh on its fifth day. On its sixth day, May 3, reports suggested that the film earned approximately Rs 40 lakh in India. The total collection of Akhil Akkineni's film now stands at around Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. On its seventh day at the box office, the film is estimated to have earned Rs 25 lakh in India.

About Agent

Agent, a spy entertainer, also stars Dino Morea who plays the antagonist in the film and Urvashi Rautela features in a song. Akhil is presented in a first-of-its-kind power-packed role as a spy who is daring, dashing, and wild. He gets into the action when it's required and everything, we see on screen is just wow. Akhil spellbinds with his stunts and wild performance. His character is hyperactive which brings freshness to the narrative.

Superstar Mammootty and Dino are great value addition, wherein Sakshi Vaidya appeared stunning in the romantic episodes. Rasool Ellore captured every frame so stylishly and Hip Hop Thamizha's music is another big asset.

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor. Avinash Kolla took care of the art department. Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.

