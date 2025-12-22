After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets mobbed by crowd at Hyderabad event | Video Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by a crowd at a Hyderabad event, similar to Nidhhi Agarwal’s recent experience. A video of her struggling to make her way through an uncontrollable crowd has surfaced online.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny, was mobbed by a crowd at a recent event in Hyderabad. This incident came to light just days after South Indian actress Nidhhi Agarwal witnessed a similar situation at the song launch of her film The Raja Saab at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad.

A video of Samantha struggling to make her way through an uncontrollable crowd has surfaced online. In the video clip, she can be seen navigating from vehicle to the stage amid the crowd.

For the event, Samantha opted for a golden and black silk saree. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open. Although Samantha was surrounded by her security team but it was still a challenge for them to clear a path for the actress. Take a look at the video below:

Social media users have expressed their disappointment over the incident. One user took to X and wrote, "Why do some fans in the South still struggle with boundaries, even after the Rajasaab incident? Passion is great, but respect and personal space matter too (sic)."

An Instagram user commented, "I think we have to start teaching ppl about civic sense (sic)." Another added, "What's wrong with these people (sic)."

The 38-year-old actress recently tied the knot with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony. On the work front, she was last featured in Prime Video's series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in Raj & DK's upcoming project, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. For the unversed, Raj Nidimoru is a renowned writer, director and producer, best known for the hit series The Family Man.

