Image Source : TWITTER After donating Rs 4 crore, Baahubali fame Prabhas gives Rs 50 lakh to Chiranjeevi's corona crisis charity

South sensatioon Prabhas has extended yet another aid in fighting cortonavirus in the country. The Baahubali actor has donated a sum of Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers of the Telugu industry amid the lockdown. The actor has made the donation towards Corona Crisis Charity which is a committee that has been formed by Telugu film industry under the leadership of actor Chiranjeevi.. Earlier, Prabhas donated Rs4 crore for the cause. Of this, Rs 3 crore iwas given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each went to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Actor Chiranjeevi thanked him in a tweet.

Thank you ..#Prabhas 50 Lacs@UV_Creations 10 Lacs



for your generous contributions



Apprecaite your support to the Film workers. #CoronaCrisisCharity — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 30, 2020

Prabhas recently announced that he is in self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a short statement posted on Instagram, the actor said he recently returned from Georgia after completing a film’s shoot and therefore decided to keep himself insolation.“On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe", the Baahubali actor wrote.

Besides Prabhas, Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu have also donated to boost the fight against COVID-19. It was Pawan Kalyan who initiated the nobel gesture giving Rs 2 crore for the cause. Soon, his nephew Ram Charan declared a charity of Rs 70 lakh while Ram Charan's father, the veteran superstar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, gave Rs 1 crore. Young superstar Mahesh Babu also gave a crore for the cause.