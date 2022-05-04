Adult jokes and dialogues in Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' trailer make fans uneasy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu

Adult jokes and dialogues from Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' trailer seem to have upset fans. On May 2, the long-awaited trailer of the Telugu film, starring superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, was released. The trailer received over 25 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking a record. While the trailer, as a whole ups the ante, an adult dialogue, an innuendo, and a couple of double-meaning dialogues didn't sit well with the Telugu audience. Toward the end of the trailer, Mahesh Babu says something that not only sexualizes the context but also means something that doesn't fit the native Telugu barrier.

"It's like a bridegroom taking 100 Viagra pills and waiting for the first night, you guys knocked on his door at the right time", the dialogue means, which could be considered an adult one. Mahesh says this dialogue is to show that he has been desperate to finish off the rowdies, which sexualizes the entire situation.

In another scene, Mahesh's innuendo during a serious situation has also sparked debate. While some viewers have no complaints about the hero's dialogues, the majority of others did not expect this from Mahesh, who has always maintained dignity, even in his films. Watch the trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata here:

For the unversed, the trailer was released earlier this week. It begins with Mahesh Babu holding a bunch of keys and giving a lecture to a group of people about the value of money. The story shifts to a foreign location after a series of action blocks, where he meets this beautiful girl, Keerthy Suresh. He begins flirting with her, which she seems to enjoy too.

The action sequence at a fish harbour, followed by the dialogue exchange between him and Samuthirakani, has some impressive action elements. After some intense action, the trailer ends on a humorous note, with Mahesh Babu explaining why he has such strong feelings for Keerthy, saying, "It's a boy thing." The visual from the mass song, in which Mahesh Babu appears in a vibrant outfit, has us anticipating it with bated breath.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' directed by Parasuram Petla will hit the screens on May 12.

--with IANS inputs