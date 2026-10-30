Adarsha Kutumbak X review out: Here's what audience is saying about Venkatesh, Trivikram Srinivas' film

Venkatesh and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas are back together after several years. The duo, known for their earlier collaborations in films such as Nuvvu Naku Nachav and Malleswari, have joined hands for their upcoming film, Adarsha Kutumbak: House Number 47. Audience watched the film and are now sharing their take on X (formerly Twitter).

Adarsha Kutumbak X review

The audience is sharing their opinion of Adarsha Kutumbak on X. A user wrote, "First Half: Venky's comedy timing, Trivikram-style family humour, and punch dialogues work really well. The chemistry between the kids and Srinidhi is one of the highlights. A solid entertainer with plenty of fun moments.(1)."

Another penned, "Adarsha Kutumbam starts well, but gets slow and boring in the second half. Some jokes work, but the story feels weak. Venkatesh is good, yet the film is still disappointing. 2/5 #AadarshaKutumbam #Venkatesh #TeluguCinema."

Here are some other reviews:

Adarsha Kutumbak trailer

The film features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead opposite Venkatesh. Satya, Nivetha Pethuraj and Nara Rohit also play key roles. Produced by S Radhakrishna (Chinababu), the film is backed by Haarika and Hassine Creations.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into the world of Adarsha Kutumbak. Going by the visuals, the film appears to be more than a straightforward family entertainer. It blends family drama with crime, action and comedy. Trivikram's signature dialogues and Venkatesh's trademark humour also seem to be part of the package.

What to expect from Adarsha Kutumbak: House Number 47?

The film's central storyline has also generated interest. Chittibabu, played by Venkatesh, is introduced as a family man who comes across as innocent in the first half. However, his character appears to undergo a dramatic transformation as the story progresses.

Reports suggest that the first half features some of Trivikram's trademark dialogues and well-written sequences. The second half, meanwhile, is said to have several action-heavy moments. Chittibabu reportedly takes a violent route when it comes to protecting his family. The reunion of Venkatesh and Trivikram is another reason audiences are looking forward to the project.

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