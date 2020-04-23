Image Source : TWITTER Actress Amala Paul reacts to viral 'wedding pictures' with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh: Don't spread rumours

Earlier in March this year, several pictures of South actress Amala Paul with her boyfriend Bhavninder Singh:went viral across the internet. Buzz had it that Amala Paul and Bhavinder Singh had got married in a private ceremony and several reports said that it was a secret marriage. The Aadai actress was earlier married to filmmaker AL Vijay in a grand ceremony in Chennai in 2014. But, the two got divorced in 2017 due to incorrigible differences. Now, Amala Paul has come to the forefront to talkabout her 'second marriage' with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh, who is a Mumbai-based singer.

"My wedding has some more time to happen. I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce about my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes," Amala Paul was quoted as saying to to a Telugu entertainment portal,

The pictures are still there on a number of fan pages. In one of the photos, Amala can be seen wearing a traditional Gujarati ghagra choli and sporting chooda on her hands. Bhavninder is seen in a yellow kurta that he paired with a blue dhoti, turban and statement earpieces.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Amala Paul spoke about her boyfriend without revealing his identity. She said, "The person I have become and the way I look at my work, I owe it to him. Only a mother can give unconditional love with sacrifice. This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion."

