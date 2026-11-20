Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, has finally arrived in theatres on November 20. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film also stars debutante Satvika Veeravalli in the lead role, alongside Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and Swasika. Following its release, cinema lovers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions.

While the film has received appreciation for its emotional storyline, music and performances, some viewers have also pointed out flaws in the film, including the use of AI-generated images. Here's a look at the reactions online to find out whether the film is worth your time.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara X reviews

So far, the film has received a positive response from audiences, with several viewers praising Dulquer Salmaan's performance, the director's writing, songs and background score. One X user wrote, "Blockbuster Movie #AakasamLoOkaTara Beautiful feel good film with excellent performances from main cast & Director writing chala bagundi, songs & bgm adragottaru #AOT #DulquerSalman."

Another user wrote, "Just watched Aakasamlo Oka Tara A beautiful film with an impressive story, screenplay, and music. @dulQuer , you performance was outstanding! @satveeravalli , truly brilliant! Every Krishna garu touched my heart. @gvprakash , delightful music!"

(Image Source : X/@ALWAYSRAVI045)Screengrab showing an X user reacting to Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

On the other hand, some viewers also pointed out flaws in the film, particularly its use of AI-generated images. One X user described it as a "decent feel good fun mostly" film but criticised the excessive use of AI-generated visuals. The post read, "Aakasamlo oka tara was fine. Decent feel good fun mostly. But so much violence against women which could've been avoided completely. And then the gen AI. SOOOOOO MUCH GEN AI. Bro couldn't you get stock images of 4 astronauts lol why do you have to AI generate people. GVP (sic)."

See more X reactions below:

Notably, the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara witnessed a box office clash with Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi's film O.M: Operation Mole.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara: Cast and crew details

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film features Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma in key roles. The film is backed by Allu Aravind, Swapna Dutt, and Sandeep Gunnam under the banners of Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and the screenplay is written by Ganga Raju Gunnam. Sujith Sarang has handled the cinematography, and editing is done by KL Praveen.

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OM: Operation Mole X reviews out; Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi's film opens to mixed reactions