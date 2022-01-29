Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release on Feb 25

Director Tirumala Kishore's upcoming Telugu film, 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu', featuring actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, will hit screens on February 25. Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting of the wholesome family entertainer, being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri's Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, has been wrapped up and that only a song remains to be shot. The filming of this song will begin soon, sources said adding that the film will be women-centric.

'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' marks Sharwanand's first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna and Tirumala Kishore.

Apart from Rashmika and Sharwanand, who plays a guy next door kind of role in the film, the film will also feature Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi in important roles in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the film, which will have visuals by cinematographer Sujith Sarang. National award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing.

Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen on the big screen essaying the role of Srivalli in the multi-lingual superhit, "Pushpa: The Rise", unveiled the teaser of "Bhamakalapam". The delicious home-cooked thriller, directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, will premiere on the Telugu OTT platform aha on February 11.

Mandanna is thrilled about her foray in Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra-led spy-thriller 'Mission Majnu' and Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Goodbye. Set in the 1970s, "Mission Manju" follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. The film is directed by Shantanu Baagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for Guilty By Association Media.

Taking about 'Goodbye,' helmed by Vikas Bahl, it is said to be a father-daughter story. It also features Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati.