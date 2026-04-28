9 Years of Baahubali 2: Box office records broken by Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's blockbuster

New Delhi:

Released on April 28, 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was far more than a film release. It became a cultural event that changed the scale of Indian cinema and redefined what was possible at the box office. Directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Prabhas, the sequel arrived with enormous expectations and exceeded them in remarkable fashion.

Let's have a look at some record made by the film that gave brith to Pan India releases in the country.

Massive worldwide collections

The film's commercial numbers were unprecedented for their time. Baahubali 2 earned an estimated Rs 1,788 crore worldwide, including around Rs 1,429 crore gross in India and nearly Rs 359 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection stood at approximately Rs 1,030 crore, while the reported budget was around Rs 250 crore, making it one of the most profitable Indian films ever made.

Historic records shattered

One of its biggest milestones was becoming the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Upon release, it also became the highest-grossing Indian film globally, before later being overtaken by Dangal. It was also among the fastest films of its time to cross major milestones such as Rs 100 crore, Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

Hindi version changed the game

The Hindi dubbed version became a major talking point. Previously, dubbed South Indian films had limited reach in the Hindi market, but Baahubali 2 changed that completely. Its Hindi version collected around Rs 511 crore net, setting new benchmarks for dubbed releases and competing with top Hindi blockbusters.

A long-lasting legacy

The film ran for 50 days or more in many centres, released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, and proved that language barriers could be broken with scale and storytelling. It helped establish Prabhas as a nationwide star and further cemented SS Rajamouli as one of India’s most influential filmmakers.

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