29 movie X review: What internet audience say about Vidhu and Preethi Asrani's Tamil romantic-comedy

New Delhi:

The Tamil romantic comedy-drama 29, starring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani, hit theatres on Friday, May 8, 2026. Written and directed by Rathna Kumar, the film follows the story of a man dealing with a quarter-life identity crisis who gets into a relationship with an ambitious woman.

29 movie X review:

Viewers who watched the film’s first-day shows have been praising it for its "soulful storytelling." Some online users are calling 29 a "feel-good" film and appreciating the chemistry between Preethi Asrani and Vidhu.

One X user wrote, "#29TheFilm keeps things simple and emotional throughout. The writing feels relatable and the performances make it work. @PreethiOffl shines the most, while @ActorVidhu supports well. Good music and clean visuals make it a nice watch."

However, some viewers also pointed out a few flaws. One X user said the first half was "overall good," while describing the second half as just "okayish."

See other X reactions below:

This is a developing story.

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