100 days for Coolie: Countdown begins for Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan starrer | Watch

South superstar Rajinikanth will next be seen in Coolie. The makers of this film have started the 100-day countdown of its release. Yes! You read that right. The countdown has begun for the release of superstar Rajinikanth's most awaited film Coolie. This film will hit the theatres on August 14, 2025. This action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features several superstars.

How's the new promo?

Sun Pictures shared the promo on X and wrote, "Arangam Adhirattumme, Whistle Parakkattumme! #CoolieIn100Days #Coolie Worldwide from August 14." The promo showed glimpses of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj along with Rajinikanth, which is thrilling the fans. Anirudh Ravichander's background music and Rajinikanth's whistle made the video more explosive.

What is special about the film Coolie?

Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film, in which he will be seen in a character named 'Deva'. According to reports, this film is based on the story of gold smuggling, in which Rajinikanth's character will have grey shades. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John and Pooja Hegde (in a special dance number). Bollywood star Aamir Khan's cameo will be a surprise for the fans. Anirudh's music and Girish Gangadharan's cinematography will make it grand.

Coolie's release date has been confirmed as August 14, 2025, but earlier it was rumoured to clash with another big film. According to the latest news, the makers have decided to postpone the clash so that the film gets a full chance. Sun Pictures will release it in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

The shooting of Coolie has been completed in March 2025, and now the countdown to the release after 100 days has doubled the excitement of the fans. #CoolieIn100Days is trending on social media. This first pairing of Rajinikanth and Lokesh can prove to be one of the biggest cinematic blasts of 2025.

