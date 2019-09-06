When Vijay Deverakonda reminded fans of Ranveer Singh

Vijay Deverakonda's sweet gesture will remind you of Ranveer Singh

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was seen personally going up to each member of the audience at a screening of his new film, "Dear Comrade".

In a video posted on social media, Vijay is also seen patiently posing with numerous fans after the screening. A female fan is seen jumping at Vijay's leg while another cannot contain her joy, and starts crying. Vijay sportingly walked up to her and consoled her.

"Mark of a star! That's Vijay Deverakonda personally going up to every member of the audience post our screening of #DearComrade and taking a selfie. The only other actor I've seen do that is Ranveer Singh," tweeted @missusdesai with the video.

Mark of a star! That’s Vijay Deverakonda personally going up to every member of the audience post our screening of #DearComrade and taking a selfie. The only other actor I’ve seen do that is Ranveer Singh. pic.twitter.com/LH1hFAxaid — Sneha Menon Desai (@MissusDesai) September 4, 2019

Vijay's gracious gesture has reminded many of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen freely interacting with fans during an outdoor shoot in London for the film "'83".

Ranveer was at an outdoor stint in the UK when Indian fans spotted him and mobbed him. He patiently shook hands and posed for selfies with them. When a wheelchair-ridden female fan tried to reach him through the crowd, Ranveer walked up to her to pose with her. She gave him a kiss on the cheek.

🎥 | Ranveer Singh Spotted with some lucky fans in London 💗



_



Him with Elders ! 😭💗💗 pic.twitter.com/xFIaoD0hkS — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) August 3, 2019

Dear Comrade Trailer