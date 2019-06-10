Image Source : TWITTER This video of Mahesh Babu's son Gautham cheering for India at World Cup wins the internet

South superstar Mahesh Babu, who is running high on the success of his last release Maharshi, took off to Europe with his family and has been setting major family goals. The South sensation visited London to attend ICC World Cup 2019 match. Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata and kids, Gautham, Sitara attended the India Vs Australia match. The actor took to Instagram to share a cool selfie of him with his son as they enjoyed the match at famous The Oval stadium. He captioned the same as, "This one's for my boy... @gautamghattamaneni #INDvAUS @ The Oval".

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared a few photos from the match. The star wife also shared a moment of her son, Gautham cheering for the men in blue. Gautham is all grown up and him enjoying his time with daddy Mahesh Babu is endearing. Also, Maharshi director Vamshi made a surprise visit to Mahesh Babu and his family. Namrata shared a photo and wrote, "Surprise guest in our stands !!#indvsaus2019."

The actor also took to Twitter and posted a pic with his son Gautham Ghattamaneni from The Oval stadium, London where the father and son seem to be enjoying a cricket match between Indian and Australia.



Meanwhile, the star actor’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared a selfie, featuring director Vamshi Paidipally, his son Gautham, hubby Mahesh from the same stadium.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rashmika Mandanna is on board to play the leading lady in the film. While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed, Devi Sri Prasad has been signed to compose the music.