South actress Harshita Panwar is waiting for right film to commence Bollywood journey

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Harshita Panwar is waiting for a good film to make Bollywood debut with

South actress Harshita Panwar made her acting debut in 2018 with Telugu film, Bewars. The film was directed by Ramesh Cheppala and it also starred Sanjosh and Rajendra Prasad. In the time when actresses are making a shift into Bollywood, fans are eagerly waiting for Harshita as well to be seen in a Hindi film. In a recent interview with Times of India, the actress said, "Bollywood is the ultimate dream for any actor, and after being appreciated for my performances down south, I would now like to take on a Hindi film. There are a few offers in the pipeline, but I’m confused about my first film. I want the script to be great, hence I don’t want to rush into it. I will take time to finalize the first Bollywood film I do, because I want it to be a hit.”

The audience loved her performance in the Bewars and now the actress is all set to make debut in the Tamil film industry with Murugesh Bharathi's directorial Vengada Subbramani Mic Testing 1,2,3, alongside actor Roshan.

Filmmaker Murugesh is known for making films on serious issues in order to put the issue at hand in the limelight. His upcoming film Vengada Subbramani is a story set in a village with a political essence in it. About her Tamil debut, Harshita revealed she is grateful for getting an opportunity to work with a talented and dynamic director like Murugesh Bharathi.

Apart from films, she will also feature in an upcoming Punjabi music album by T-Series.