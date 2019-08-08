Image Source : TWITTER Shamita Shetty to feature in Punjabi music video directed by brother-in-law Raj Kundra

Actress Shamita Shetty says working with her brother-in-law Raj Kundra on a music video was super fun, adding that he is "full of surprises". Shamita will be seen in a Punjabi music video, which has been directed by Kundra. Shamita Shetty has shown off her moves in Bollywood in dance numbers Rhythms of Mohabbatein (Mohabbatein, 2000), Sharara Sharara (Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, 2002), Baras Ja Aye Badal (Fareb, 2005) among others

"It is a fun, peppy Punjabi song and it gave me a chance to do what I love the most -- dance. We shot the song in a day in the sweltering heat of Mumbai, but none of that really mattered cause I had a blast working with the team," Shamita said.

"I had so much fun working jiju for the very first time. He is one of the most passionate people I know and he's so full of surprises," she added.

Conceptualised around a man torn between his love interest and mother, the track is titled "Teri maa". Shot against a village dhaba backdrop and a night club set-up, the music video will show Shamita as a Punjabi kudi, who comically insists to her lover that she loves him more than his mother. The song also features Manav Chhabra.

(With IANS Inputs)