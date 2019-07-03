Shah Rukh Khan to have special cameo in Tamil star Vijay's film Bigil?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan to play a cameo in Atlee Kumar's Bigil starring Vijay

Atlee Kumar's directorial Bigil starring the famous actor down South cinema Vijay or known as Thalapathy was previously titled Thalapathy 63, which is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The film is now creating a lot more buzz after Shah Rukh Khan was approached for the film. King Khan's entry in the film has raised curiosity.

According to News 18 source, Shah Rukh will be seen in a 15-minute role as a villain. The 53-year-old superstar will be shooting a fight scene with Vijay. King of Bollywood's entry will be during the climax of the film. It was also reported that Shah Rukh might star in a song as well.

A source was quoted telling, "They approached Shah Rukh Khan with the request. Shah Rukh has never done any Tamil film before. But, this is just to shake a leg with Vijay to an AR Rahman's tune."

Earlier during the Indian Premier League, Shah Rukh Khan was seen with Atlee Kumar who is the director of Bigil. Since the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero, he has not signed any films further. The rumors were that the actor will be doing the Hindi remake of drama-thriller Tamil film Mersal.

Recently, Vijay shared the first poster of Bigil. The film is said to be a sports-drama based on women's football. Vijay will be seen in two roles- father and son. Son is a football player while father Vijay will be a gangster from North Madras.

The film also stars Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is presented by AGS Entertainment, expected to hit the screens on October 27, 2019.