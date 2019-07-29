Image Source : TWITTER It's Sanjay Dutt Vs Yash in KGF 2, check out Sanju Baba's first look poster as Adheera

The second part of Sandalwood's magnum opus KGF, starring Yash is underway. The makers earlier announced a teaser poster saying that they will reveal the main antagonist Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 on July 29. This has led to a lot of speculation ever since, with regards to who could be essaying this role. There were speculations that Sanjay Dutt would play the role and, true to the rumours it is our very own Khalnayak of Bollywood aka Sanju Baba, is all set to fight against Yash in KGF: Chapter 2.

He's back from the dead!!!

Unveiling #Adheera from #KGFChapter2 on July 29th at 10 AM.

Stay tuned to @hombalefilms. pic.twitter.com/m0PtcOtrev — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) July 26, 2019

The announcement has been made by the makers on the special occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday. "Presenting #MotherOfAllCollisions @duttsanjay as #Adheera. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Sir. #SanjayDuttAsAdheera in #KGFChapter2".

Earlier, actor Yash had revealed that the second part of the film is going to be bigger than the first chapter in terms of budget and stunts.

