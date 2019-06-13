Saaho Teaser Reactions: Rajamouli to Tamannaah Bhatia, celebs and fans hail Prabhas’ action-thriller

Image Source : YOUTUBE Rajamouli to Tamannaah Bhatia, celebs and fans hail Prabhas’ action-thriller Saaho teaser

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho teaser has already hit the internet and how. Not just the actors have turned their beat mode on, they look kick-ass doing all the acting in the one-and-a-half-minute video. From Prabhas’ endearing way doing the high-octane action sequences to Shraddha’s charm, there is absolutely nothing one can say wrong about the teaser. In fact, the video has made it even more difficult for the fans to wait for Independence Day for the film to hit the theaters. While fans have already begun showering their love on the teaser in abundance, Indian celebs like Rajamouli, Nagarjun, Tamannaah Bhati and others are also all praise for the teaser. Here what celebs are tweeting about the ‘biggest action thriller from India’-

UV justifying the budget and Sujeeth justifying his responsibility..Terrific teaser of #Saaho.. Strength of Prabhas is that he is Macho yet endearing..

And ofcourse a Darling..🤗 #SaahoTeaser https://t.co/F0ZT16LDj0 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 13, 2019

Calling #SaahoTeaser grand would be an understatement! Love it and can't wait for it 😍😍 Best wishes to #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor and the entire team! https://t.co/j8W7hgu27P — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 13, 2019

Here it is the PRABHAS’ MIGHTY SAAHO #SaahoTeaser https://t.co/dyNwXEgnzw Well some UV and Sujeet and Shraddha!! Can’t wait 👊👊👊👊👊👊 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 13, 2019

SAAHO to prabhas and @UV_Creations for pushing the bar!!👍 #SaahoTeaser — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 13, 2019

India's biggest action thriller. The next epic film from Telugu cinema is here. Hollywood like visuals. Get ready, India! 🔥💥👌 #SaahoTeaser @UV_Creations https://t.co/9OKlR8YqMw — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 13, 2019

#Saaho 🔥🔥🔥

Super excited to watch Prabhas Anna on the big screens 😁@UV_Creations deserve a massive blockbuster for the heart they've put in this.https://t.co/FiV4jVStTj https://t.co/L3jboNlGsA — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 13, 2019

The energy of Telugu! The energy of Saaho! And the energy of the one and only Prabhas!!!!!!! #Saaho for the win! Mindblowing visuals! Fire all the way 🔥 https://t.co/x8VVjtwDt5 — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) June 13, 2019