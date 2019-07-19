Punjabi Singer Sharry Mann gets emotional as his mother passes away

Punjabi singer and actor Sharry Mann's mother Harmel Kaur passed away on Thursday night, July 18. She was suffering from age-related ailments and finally died late at night. The singer took to his social media account to share an emotional post in the remembrance of his mother. He wrote, " Alvida maa...hor kuch nahi kehan nu bas.. Tu mar ke vi mere fikar hi karne aa par tera siyana putt banan di koshish karda rahunga"

The news immediately went viral and all Sharry Mann fans pour in condolence. One of the fans read the news and commented, "The is very sad news.. may her blessings be with you, may she rest in peace."

Another fan dropped a comment pouring in condolence "My condolences to you. I can't imagine the pain you must be going through. Love and cherish those memories."

According to the reports of Zoom, the singer will not be performing at Surrey’s Fusion Festival which is scheduled to take place on the upcoming event. Sharry Mann had to perform on Sunday. However, the revised schedule of the concert has been released by the organisers.

Munda Bhal Di, Saade Aala, Hostel, Motor and Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree are some of the Punajbi hits by Sharry Mann. He has done a Punjabi movie Oye Hoye Pyar Ho Gaya.