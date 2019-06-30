Nani joins as Simba in Telugu version of The Lion King

Actor Nani has been roped in to voice the iconic character of Simba in the Telugu version of upcoming live-action "The Lion King".

"I have been a huge fan of Disney movies since my childhood and I have fond memories of their iconic characters," Nani said in a statement.

"Simba is one such character that is a family favourite from the movie 'The Lion King', and when the opportunity to voice him in Telugu came my way, I was excited and thrilled! 'The Lion King' is a perfect all-in-one family entertainer and I hope my fans and movie lovers appreciate this new role of mine," he added.

"The Jungle Book" fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive a live-action film. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering and game-changing photo-real technology, using cutting-edge tools to make the musical drama come alive on the big screen.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.