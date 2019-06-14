Manmadhudu 2 Teaser: Nagarjuna is gearing up for his next rom-com with Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manmadhudu 2 starring Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet's teaser is out!

In the last few years, Nagarjuna has done plenty of romantic films. After a bland response to Devdas, the 59-year-old is back with the sequel of his 2002 comedy film Manmadhudu. The first part was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and it definitely made the audience smile. The movie also starred Sonali Bendre. Manmadhudu 2 is directed by Rahul Ravindran and it also stars Rakul Preet Singh in lead and veteran actress Lakshmi in pivotal roles.

The makers of Manmadhudu 2 dropped the teaser of the film, which definitely looks like a film with great punches. The teaser is one-minute long which introduces us to Nagarjuna who is back as a Cassanova, the actor is being forced to get married because he's old. Actress Lakshmi, who is playing the role of his mother asks him if he's a virgin. Not only this but the teaser itself contains lots of hilarious incidents. The film looks promising and a fun ride.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently shooting for Brahmastra in Varanasi with co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar

The first part showed, Nagarjuna hates women but in the recent teaser we can witness, Nagarjuna making out with several women. The film also has special cameos by Samantha and Keerthy Suresh. Nagarjuna also declares, "I don't fall in love, I only make love". The film will be hitting the screen this monsoon on August 9. Check out the trailer!