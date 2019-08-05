Mahesh Babu trends on Twitter four days ahead of his birthday, fans go gaga

Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to turn a year older on August 9. However, celebration has already begun for his fans. Whether it is online or offline, his die-hard fans are gearing up to make August 9 a day worth remembering. Twitter is already abuzz with trends related to Mahesh Babu's birthday. His common display picture is out and we can't contain our excitement. It is a beautifully designed poster which has the names of all the characters he has portrayed so far.

Undoubtedly, his display picture will continue to be among Twitter top trends till his birthday. On Monday, the superstar was trending on Twitter with hashtag SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP.

NEE SMILEE KHALLAS.. Our beloved superstars’ birthday celebrations start with the common display pic (cdp) #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP pic.twitter.com/m2R1E82KKa — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) August 5, 2019

Before his birthday, Mahesh Babu will also launch his clothing label Humbl on August 7. Earlier, announcing it on Twitter, the actor wrote, ''Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response. For us, The Humbl Co. is not just clothing, it’s a way of life. We welcome you all to the @thehumblco family. Stay tuned for the launch on 7th August! #theHUMBLco''.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shooting of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is his 26th film. Directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is touted to be a family entertainer. Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of an army officer in the movie.

Though the movie is scheduled to release in January 2020, a special surprise for fans is expected on Mahesh Babu's birthday. Speculations are rife that either the first look or a special teaser will be released by the makers as a birthday gift for Mahesh Babu's fans.