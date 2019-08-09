Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Sarileru Neekevvaru makers unveils teaser of superstar's next

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has turned a year older today. The actor is celebrating his 44th birthday and guess what, he also gave a surprise gift to his fans. Mahesh Babu has released the teaser of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie also starring Rashmika Mandana is touted to be a family drama.

We get a glimpse of Mahesh Babu's character in the 40-second-long teaser. The Maharshi actor is playing the role of an Army man serving in Kashmir. Without much ado, check out the video below:

The movie, which also stars Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj has been produced by AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The movie is scheduled to release somewhere around Sankranti 2020.

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu

As per reports, the actor plans to spend his birthday with his family. It will be an intimate celebration. Despite the busy schedule, he is managing his personal and professional life quite well. Reports claim that the superstar had taken a day off from shoot to spend quality time with his family.

For uninitiated, Mahesh Ghattamaneni was born in 1975 in Chennai. The actor made his acting debut as a child artist in 1979 Needa. He was the younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna. Later, Mahesh Babu made his debut as a lead actor in 1999 Rajakumarudu.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with wishes for Mahesh Babu. Fans are wishing the actor in the most adorable way possible.

#HappyBirthdaySuperstarMAHESH I WaS just crazy about this man in my childhood Lots Of Love Sir😁❤ pic.twitter.com/kzJXAJQatB — Chichu (@Chichu34614057) August 8, 2019