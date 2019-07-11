Image Source : YOUTUBE Dear Comrade trailer: Vijay Deverakonda as student leader impresses, video goes viral on YouTube

Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Dear Comrade trailer is out now and, is causing much buzz all over. Within just an hour of Dear Comrade Theatrical Trailer on YouTube, the video has garnered almost 5 Lakh views till now and, is likely to trend at the top of the video-sharing website soon. After being paired with Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda is prepared to set the screens on fire, all thanks to their sizzling onscreen chemistry.

In Dear Comrade trailer, Vijay Deverakondaplays student leader, while Rashmika Mandanna is seen as a cricketer playing for Telangana state. Vijay's character in the film will show him in a new avatar. His fiery side and the fight for his love is intriguing. Watch the trailer here:

Earlier in March, a teaser of the film was released which was a surprise to the actor's humongous fanbase. The 67-seconds long clip showcased Deverakonda sweating it out with solid punches and knocking out many unfortunate men who crossed his path. In another clip from the teaser, he was seen sharing an intimate kiss with co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Dear Comrade, one of the most awaited Telugu movies, is set to hit the screens on July 26.