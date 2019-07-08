Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigil Latest Update: Actor Vijay turns singer for A R Rahman's Verithanam

Atlee Kumar's directorial Bigil starring the famous South actor Vijay also known as Thalapathy is one of the most anticpated movies of the year. The film is said to be a sports-drama based on women's football. Vijay will be seen in two roles- father and son. Son is a football player while father Vijay will be a gangster from North Madras. While the buzz for Bigil is growing big with each passing day, a big announcement by the makers has got everyone talking. Vijay is all set to turn singer for the film! Yes, you heard that right. Thalapathy has sung a song for Bigil, which has music composed by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. The song will have lyrics by Vivek.

Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of Bigil announced the latest update on Twitter and said, “A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil

A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil pic.twitter.com/WAZbT3eFos — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) July 8, 2019

Check out Bigil posters below, in case you haven't seen it already:

Bigil went on floors in January, and has been majorly shot in a specially-erected football stadium set at the EVP Studios in Chennai. Others who have been brought on board for this film apart from Thalapathy Vijay include Nayanthara as the lead actress, Jackie Shroff as the antagonist. Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Indhuja Ravichandran, Varsha Bollamma to name a few.

The film is presented by AGS Entertainment and is, expected to hit the screens on October 27, 2019.